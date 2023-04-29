Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 583,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TKR opened at $76.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.