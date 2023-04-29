AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

