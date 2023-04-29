Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

