Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 10,802 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
Blackstone Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE BX opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
