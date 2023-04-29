Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 10,802 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.