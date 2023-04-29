Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 155,681 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,681 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

