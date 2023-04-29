Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

