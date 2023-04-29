Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $526,956,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

