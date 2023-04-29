Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,508 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 798.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of DRI opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.