Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 491,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,658,400,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

