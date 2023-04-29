Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 491,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,658,400,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

