Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,204 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile



Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

