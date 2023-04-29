Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 91,875 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,875 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,205,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

LSCC stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Stories

