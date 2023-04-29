Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 912 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

XOM stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

