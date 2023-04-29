nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of nVent Electric worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE NVT opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

