Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $146.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

