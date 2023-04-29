Cannell & Co. Sells 9,575 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

