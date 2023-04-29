Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $185.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $225.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

