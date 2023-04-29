Archer Investment Corp Buys 212 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

