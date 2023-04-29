Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 22.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $148,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

