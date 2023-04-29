Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

