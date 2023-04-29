Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 103,755 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,681 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

