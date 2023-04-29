Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

