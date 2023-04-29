Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

