Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.11.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

