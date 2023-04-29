Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Chemours Stock Up 4.0 %
CC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.11.
In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
