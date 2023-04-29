Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.90

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.62 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0829315 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

