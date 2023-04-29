SysGroup (LON:SYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.20

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.20 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.97 ($0.46), with a volume of 125932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

The stock has a market cap of £18.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.27.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

