TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Up to $6.72

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $7.17. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 14,104,599 shares.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 441.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

