Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 800,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 548,754 shares.The stock last traded at $45.31 and had previously closed at $44.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $587,919,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

