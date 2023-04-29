ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $71.95

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $68.68. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 3,816,298 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

