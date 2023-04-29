ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $71.95

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $68.68. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 3,816,298 shares trading hands.
ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.
The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03.
ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
