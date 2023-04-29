Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 147.75 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 418.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Articles

