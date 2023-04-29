Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 147.75 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 418.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
