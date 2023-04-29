TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 356,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TTEC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

