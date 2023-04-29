Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,200 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

TSEM stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

