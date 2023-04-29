Sysco Co. (SYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. Sysco has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 44.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 72.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

