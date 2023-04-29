Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.