NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $16.69. NOV shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 1,931,831 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

NOV Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NOV by 155.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after buying an additional 4,665,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

