Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $93.33

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.33, but opened at $90.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 622,283 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Teradyne Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

