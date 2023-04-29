Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $93.33

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.33, but opened at $90.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 622,283 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.
Teradyne Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Teradyne
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
