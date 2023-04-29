AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXS opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 160.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

