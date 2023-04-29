Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,868 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,071.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,567.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

