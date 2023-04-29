McKesson Co. (MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on July 3rd

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $26.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $364.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.75. McKesson has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.