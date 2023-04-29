Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.99 billion-$80.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.59 billion.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $292,647,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

