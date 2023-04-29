Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,984 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.