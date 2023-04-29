Westpac Banking Corp Sells 654 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.0% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $304.23 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day moving average of $281.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America upped their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

