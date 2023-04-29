Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 858,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.