Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 40,254 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

