Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of EPR Properties worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

