Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 466.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

Teleflex stock opened at $272.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.06. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

