Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,423 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.81 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.