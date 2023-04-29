Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

