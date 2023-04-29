Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $260.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $358.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.