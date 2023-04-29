Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.29 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 46,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.