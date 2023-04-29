Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Cable One worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $758.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.85 and a 1-year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.